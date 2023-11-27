Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Strategies to Combat Hamas and Solidify His Political Power

JERUSALEM, Nov 27 – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has been employing a two-pronged approach to address the recent Hamas attack and secure his own political future. While facing criticism for failing to prevent the infiltration, Netanyahu has been working behind the scenes and away from the public eye to address these challenges head-on.

Netanyahu, known for his tough stance on security, has been grappling with the fallout from the shocking Hamas incident that resulted in the loss of many innocent lives. Unlike some members of his cabinet who have faced public ridicule for their perceived failures, Netanyahu has chosen to avoid the limelight and focus on orchestrating a multifaceted response.

In recent days, Netanyahu has been closely monitoring the situation from the Israeli defence headquarters. He has taken proactive steps, including overseeing the secure release of the hostages held by Hamas. While he has been criticized for allowing the attack to occur, he has also been working to salvage his reputation and restore public trust through his involvement in the war effort.

Despite these efforts, political analysts argue that Netanyahu’s reputation may be permanently tarnished by the failure to prevent the attack. Anshel Pfeffer, the author of a biography on Netanyahu, suggests that even if the aftermath of the attack yields success, the credit will not be attributed to the Prime Minister. Surveys conducted in recent weeks indicate that Israelis trust the security establishment to handle the crisis, but not Netanyahu.

One of Netanyahu’s key strategies for mitigating the damage caused by the attack has been to assert control over the security situation in Gaza indefinitely. This move adds a layer of uncertainty to the future of the region, as Netanyahu aims to maintain a firm grip on security and prevent further infiltrations.

To bolster his political stability, Netanyahu has formed a war cabinet that includes Benny Gantz, a former army chief and opposition leader. Gantz joined forces with Netanyahu shortly after the Hamas attack to demonstrate national unity and present a united front against the militant group. While they work together on matters of national security, their political ideologies diverge, setting the stage for potential tensions in the future.

Gantz, a centrist leader, offers a more stable government for Netanyahu and his party. Their partnership aims to diminish the influence of far-right and religious coalition partners, creating a more moderate administration.

Despite his military background, Gantz faces criticism for his perceived indecisiveness and lack of strong principles. He has yet to make firm commitments to Palestinian statehood but has shown some willingness to engage in peace talks. Nevertheless, Gantz’s presence in the cabinet has shifted the political landscape, shaking the foundation of Netanyahu’s coalition government.

Recent opinion polls suggest that Gantz’s National Unity Party, combined with other parties led by him, could assume power if elections were held today. This could potentially weaken Netanyahu’s grasp on political power and force him to face new challenges on the domestic front.

It remains to be seen how Netanyahu’s strategies to combat Hamas and ensure his political survival will unfold. As the Prime Minister navigates these complex issues, it is clear that the future is uncertain for both him and the nation he leads.

