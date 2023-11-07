Israeli Protests: Citizens Rally Against Government Over Judicial Overhaul

In a shocking turn of events, Israelis have taken to the streets en masse to protest against their own government. The focus of their anger is the Netanyahu Coalition, Israel’s most far-right government to date, and its proposed judicial overhaul. The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is facing widespread criticism for attempting to weaken the country’s court system, which many see as a power grab.

These protests, which have been ongoing for over eight months, have seen up to 200,000 Israelis take part every Saturday night. The scale of the demonstrations is unprecedented, and they have engulfed cities across the country, with Tel Aviv being a particular hotspot.

What started as a peaceful show of dissent has turned violent on some nights, with clashes between protesters and the police, as well as counter-protests and even cars ramming into crowds. This escalation of tension has left many feeling like the country is on the verge of unraveling.

What makes this crisis unique is that it is not a conflict with another nation or a protest against external threats. Instead, it is a battle between Israelis themselves. Ordinary citizens who have never demonstrated before are pouring into the streets, united in their fear that Netanyahu’s government is gaining unlimited power without judicial review.

These concerns extend beyond the judicial overhaul itself. Protesters argue that the government’s actions also threaten democratic values, control the press, diminish individual rights, and pave the way for an autocratic regime similar to those seen in Hungary and Poland.

Among the protesters are military reservists who have formed a group called “Brothers and Sisters in Arms.” These reservists, including combat helicopter pilots, special forces officers, and elite commando unit members, are leading the charge in this democracy movement. They believe that without a strong Supreme Court, Israel risks becoming a theocracy where biblical laws prevail.

The protests are also grounded in concerns about women’s and gay rights. Demonstrators worry that if the Supreme Court is weakened, women will be relegated to second-class citizens, and the LGBTQ+ community will face discrimination and persecution.

As the protests continue to grow in size and intensity, the Israeli government is facing a pivotal moment. The question now is whether they will heed the calls to respect democratic values and uphold the integrity of their court system. Only time will tell if these citizen-led efforts will succeed in protecting the very foundations of Israeli democracy.