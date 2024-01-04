Israel’s Targeted Killing in Beirut: Unveiling the Strategic Chessboard

In a gripping turn of events, the recent targeted killing of top Hamas officials in Beirut has sent shockwaves through the Middle East. While violence has plagued the region for months, this specific attack has reopened old wounds and raised concerns of a potential escalation in the conflict.

The victims of this meticulously planned strike included renowned Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri, a skilled strategist who coordinated the group’s military and political activities outside the Gaza Strip. Alongside him, high-ranking military commanders Samir Findi and Azzam al-Aqraa were also eliminated, along with four other operatives.

The precise execution of this operation bears resemblance to Israel’s past long-distance targeted eliminations of high-value targets. The strategic elimination of al-Arouri and his companions took place within the confines of a second-floor apartment, sandwiched between two eight-story buildings in Beirut. This method echoes the killing of Ahmad Yassin, a founding member and spiritual leader of Hamas, who was eliminated by an antitank guided missile in the streets of Gaza.

The modus operandi of the Israeli forces has evolved over time, adapting to advancements in technology. The 2004 operation to eliminate Sheikh Yassin required an armored Apache helicopter to approach within a 2km range. Today, quieter and smaller unmanned drones equipped with new generation missiles have become the preferred choice for such targeted strikes. In the case of the Beirut operation, it is believed that an Israeli-built system, consisting of a Hermes drone and Nimrod missile, was employed.

This attack has left many haunted by memories of past Israeli incursions and actions in Beirut. One particularly infamous incident occurred half a century ago in April 1973 when an Israeli commando team landed on Beirut’s shore to assassinate three top Palestinian leaders. Among the commando team was Ehud Barak, who would later become Israel’s Prime Minister. This strike targeted the military leader of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) in the West Bank, Kamal Adwan. The consequences of this operation, codenamed the “Spring of Youth,” were far-reaching, pushing Lebanon into a bloody and devastating civil war.

While history offers terrifying examples, it also presents an opportunity to learn from mistakes and chart a different course. The burning questions on analysts’ minds are why this operation was carried out, why now, and what implications it holds for the future.

The answer to the question of “why” may seem ambiguous, but it demands exploration. Israel’s objective, in principle, is to eliminate as many senior Hamas officials as possible, creating a leadership vacuum within the organization. Al-Arouri, being a highly influential and independent-minded figure, stood out among the top Hamas leadership. His extensive international contacts, developed during his time outside Palestine in Turkey and Lebanon, made him a unique asset for the group. Israel, renowned for its intelligence capabilities, was likely aware of Al-Arouri’s capabilities and potentially his undisclosed plans. If Al-Arouri was targeted for political reasons, it could be linked to his close relationships with Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah and various Iranian representatives. His daily interactions with them as a trusted partner would be challenging for Hamas to immediately replace.

The question of “why now” holds significant weight. Israel was undoubtedly aware of Al-Arouri’s presence in Beirut since he settled there in 2015. Prior to October 7, when tensions escalated, security measures for Hamas leaders were seemingly more relaxed, presenting ample opportunities for assassination. Both Hezbollah and Iran, however, displayed remarkable restraint and patience, refraining from retaliating against Israel’s bombing and assault on Gaza. This calculated approach led Israeli forces to believe that a second front in the north was unlikely. Consequently, they demobilized five brigades, convinced that any future conflict would be confined to the Gaza Strip.

However, doubts arise regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s objectives. Many prominent Israeli figures have expressed concerns that Netanyahu sees the continuation of war as politically advantageous for him. If the war were to end, inquiries into Israeli failures would commence, posing a significant problem for Netanyahu. By prolonging the conflict and potentially opening a second front in the north, Netanyahu could maintain the war footing and avoid uncomfortable questions from citizens and politicians alike. This approach aligns with the extreme views propagated by right-wing politicians such as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who advocates for the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza and resettlement of Israelis in the region.

While the motivations behind this targeted killing remain speculative, it is undoubtedly a complex move in the strategic chessboard of the Middle East. The repercussions of this operation are yet to unfold fully, leaving the region on edge and primed for unexpected developments.

FAQ:

Q: Who were the key targets of the Israeli strike in Beirut?

A: The Israeli strike aimed to eliminate high-ranking Hamas officials, including Saleh al-Arouri, former leader of the Qassam Brigades and member of the political bureau of Hamas, along with Samir Findi and Azzam al-Aqraa, high-ranking military commanders.

Q: How did Israel carry out the targeted killing?

A: Israel utilized unmanned drones equipped with advanced missiles to execute the operation in a precise manner.

Q: Why did Israel specifically target Saleh al-Arouri?

A: Saleh al-Arouri was a highly influential Hamas official known for his independent-mindedness and international contacts. His close ties with Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah and Iranian representatives likely made him a target due to the potential political implications of his role.

Q: What are the potential motives behind this targeted killing?

A: Possible motives could include destabilizing Hamas leadership, preventing al-Arouri’s collaboration with Hezbollah and Iran, or maintaining a war footing for political gains.

Q: How does this operation relate to past Israeli actions in Beirut?

A: The targeted killing in Beirut evokes memories of past Israeli incursions and actions in the region, such as the infamous “Spring of Youth” operation in 1973. These historical events highlight the potential consequences and complexities of such strategic moves.

(Sources: No specific sources were mentioned in the original article)