Netanyahu Warns of Impending Threat to Arab Allies in National Address

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently issued a warning to nations and allies in the Middle East, cautioning them that they could be the next targets of the “axis of evil” seeking retribution. In a speech to the Knesset, Netanyahu identified this axis as comprising Iran, Hezbollah, and their followers.

Netanyahu’s warning came during a press conference, his first since the start of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Determined to protect his nation, Netanyahu expressed his resolve to deploy the Israeli military for a prolonged ground war in the Gaza strip, which he referred to as their “second war of independence.”

The conflict erupted following a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel, resulting in the killing, torture, and abduction of civilians. In retaliation, Gaza city has faced severe consequences, including water and power shortages, as well as precision airstrikes.

Netanyahu highlighted how Hamas exploits the civilian population, using them as human shields and resources. He emphasized that the world is now beginning to realize the true nature of the war Israel is fighting – a battle for humanity against barbarism.

The Israeli Prime Minister underscored the importance of international support for their military actions, particularly from Western allies. He specifically mentioned the backing received from leaders such as the USA’s President Biden, the Prime Minister of Britain, France, Germany, Greece, Cyprus, and others.

These leaders have not only expressed their support but have also conveyed a clear message to Israel – they await their victory and offer their blessings.

To learn more about Netanyahu's address, you can watch the full clip on CNN.

