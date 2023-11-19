Israeli Government Tackles Fuel Crisis in Gaza Amidst Political Turmoil

The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is facing internal opposition from far-right members over its decision to send fuel into Gaza without first securing the release of hundreds of hostages held by Hamas. Despite the pressure, Netanyahu agreed on Friday to send 60,000 liters of fuel per day into Gaza to prevent a collapse of the sewer system and mitigate further humanitarian crises.

Fuel deliveries to Gaza had been halted during the conflict due to concerns that it could be used to power Hamas’s network of underground tunnels. However, the deteriorating situation prompted Netanyahu to take action, as the breakdown of the sewer system could lead to the spread of infectious diseases, posing a threat to both civilians and Israeli troops.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a prominent right-wing leader, criticized the decision, labeling it as a “grave mistake.” He called for the expansion of Netanyahu’s war cabinet to include representatives from all seven parties in the coalition government. Smotrich’s opposition reflects concerns within the government that sending fuel into Gaza is a sign of weakness and provides Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar with an opportunity to manipulate Israeli society and the families of the abducted hostages.

Despite the disagreement, the Israeli government recognizes the urgency of the situation and the need to prioritize the well-being of the population in Gaza. Without fuel deliveries, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza would likely worsen, risking the lives of innocent Palestinians. Balancing the demands of national security and humanitarian concerns is a complex challenge that requires careful consideration.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of sending fuel into Gaza?

The fuel deliveries aim to prevent the collapse of Gaza’s sewer system and mitigate further humanitarian crises. Why is there opposition within the Israeli government?

Some far-right members of the government believe that sending fuel into Gaza without securing the release of hostages is a mistake and portrays weakness. What are the risks of not sending fuel into Gaza?

Without daily fuel deliveries, the sewer system in Gaza could breakdown, leading to the spread of infectious diseases and endangering both civilians and Israeli troops. What is the government’s response to the opposition?

While there is internal opposition, the Israeli government recognizes the urgency of the situation and the need to prioritize the well-being of the population in Gaza. Are there any ongoing efforts to secure the release of the hostages?

The Israeli government is reportedly considering a Qatari-brokered deal to free the women and children hostages, but no official agreement has been made at this time.

