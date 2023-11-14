Netanyahu Declares Support for Israeli Military Amidst Controversy

JERUSALEM (AP) — In the midst of heightened tensions and dissent, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reaffirmed his unwavering support for the Israeli military. Recent criticisms from far-right political allies and his own son have ignited a discourse within the country’s defense establishment. While thousands of military pilots and soldiers vow to abstain from reserve duty in protest of government plans to reform the judiciary, Netanyahu’s coalition allies and ultranationalists express their disapproval.

Rather than addressing the quotes directly, Netanyahu’s office reiterated its backing for the commanders and soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The prime minister and defense minister firmly reject any form of attack on senior security officials, emphasizing their commitment to Israel’s security and welfare.

The proposed legislative changes to weaken the Supreme Court have not only triggered street demonstrations and ire from former officials and business leaders, but also generated notable dissent within the Israeli military. This dissent is perhaps the most serious challenge faced by the government regarding the judiciary reform.

Throughout its history, the Israeli army has heavily relied on reservists to maintain operational readiness, particularly within a region known for its historical hostility. However, Netanyahu’s allies have pushed back against the military’s concerns, leading to clashes with chief of staff Gen. Herzi Halevi and air force chief Tomer Bar, who have warned about potential implications on Israel’s preparedness.

David Amsalem, a minister in Netanyahu’s government and a member of the Likud party, strongly criticized Gen. Halevi and Bar for the reservists’ protests. In a scathing tirade, Amsalem suggested treating rebels as they should be treated, requesting actions to punish the two officials for what he perceives as undermining Israel’s security.

Amsalem’s critique extended beyond the military as he berated judicial figures and former military officials who support the protest movement, demanding severe consequences for their actions. Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s son, Yair, known for his strong opinions on various platforms, labeled Gen. Halevi as the most unsuccessful and destructive chief of staff in the history of the IDF and the State of Israel.

In a joint statement, both Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant expressed their full support for the military’s chief of staff and other officers in their mission to safeguard the nation and its citizens. The government believes that the proposed changes will grant more decision-making authority to elected officials and limit the authority of unelected judges. Critics, however, argue that this shift compromises Israel’s democratic values and disrupts the system of checks and balances by placing excessive power in the hands of politicians.

As Israel finds itself in the midst of a profound domestic crisis, the rifts within society grow deeper and the future remains uncertain.