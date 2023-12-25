Netanyahu’s Visit to Israeli Troops: Revealing the Reality of Hamas in Civilian Areas

During a recent visit to the frontlines in northern Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the success of Israeli troops in combating Hamas. He witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of the war on the terrorist organization’s northern battalions.

Arriving in Gaza by helicopter, Netanyahu engaged with soldiers, expressing his commitment to their safety and emphasizing that the fight against Hamas would continue until the group’s complete eradication. Rather than pausing in their efforts, Netanyahu made it clear that the Israeli military’s determination was unwavering.

“The nation of Israel is proud of its heroic warriors. I’m proud of you,” Netanyahu conveyed to the troops, recognizing their dedication and sacrifice as the driving force behind victory.

In addition to expressing gratitude, Netanyahu was briefed on the discovery of various weapons and tunnel shafts concealed within civilian structures throughout Gaza. This revelation sheds light on Hamas’ strategic use of civilian areas to carry out their operations.

These findings include disturbing images released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), revealing the presence of explosive belts designed to fit children and hidden warheads concealed within toy chests at a Gaza kindergarten. The IDF uncovered these dangerous materials in a Hamas compound located near schools, a mosque, and a medical facility.

Furthermore, raids at a Gaza school, repurposed as a shelter for Palestinian refugees, resulted in the discovery of numerous grenades, RPG missiles, explosives, and firearm ammunition.

Netanyahu emphasized that the war on Hamas in Gaza would not be concluded until the terrorist organization is utterly destroyed. His visit and subsequent briefing underscore the critical need to confront the reality of Hamas operating within civilian areas, endangering the lives of innocent people.

FAQs:

What is Hamas?

Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization that aims to establish an Islamic state in the region of Israel and Palestine. It has been classified as a terrorist group by numerous countries.

What were some of the weapons discovered?

The weapons discovered by the IDF included explosive belts adapted for children, warheads concealed in toy chests, grenades, RPG missiles, explosives, and firearm ammunition.

Why did Netanyahu visit Israeli troops in Gaza?

Netanyahu visited the troops to express his gratitude for their service, assure their safety, and observe the progress being made against Hamas in the ongoing conflict.

What is the significance of Hamas operating in civilian areas?

Hamas’ use of civilian areas for its operations poses a significant challenge for Israeli forces, as it increases the risk of harm to innocent civilians and makes it difficult to carry out military operations without collateral damage.

Source: [The Jerusalem Post](https://www.jpost.com/)