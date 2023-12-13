Netanyahu Rallies Right-Wing Support Amidst Biden Criticism

A recent exchange of criticism between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden has highlighted the complexity of their relationship. While initially embracing each other after recent attacks by Hamas, the two leaders are now experiencing a renewed sense of bitterness.

Biden’s strong condemnation of Israel’s military assault on Gaza, particularly the collateral damage and loss of life, has strained their alliance. The president specifically criticized Netanyahu for what he saw as “indiscriminate bombing” that was damaging Israel’s international reputation. He also challenged Netanyahu’s political position, suggesting that the prime minister was under the influence of radical members of his right-wing government.

In response, Netanyahu released a video where he rejected one of Biden’s proposals, which involved revitalizing the Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza after the war. Netanyahu made it clear that he intended to keep Israeli troops in Gaza indefinitely, refusing to risk potential terrorism by allowing individuals who support and finance it to enter the region.

This exchange has received support from Netanyahu’s right-wing supporters, who oppose any calls to halt the military assault until Hamas is completely eradicated. Some of Netanyahu’s more extreme allies have even proposed permanently resettling Gaza. Although these allies have not been included in the emergency war cabinet making security decisions, they continue to put pressure on Netanyahu to maintain a hardline stance.

Critics argue that Netanyahu’s responses are driven by his desire to shore up his support base, even at the risk of straining Israel’s relationship with its crucial ally, the United States. Netanyahu’s popularity has plummeted since the surprise attack by Hamas, leading to predictions of his departure from office after the war ends. Reports of defections within his own party have further weakened his position.

Amidst calls for a general cease-fire, Biden finds himself standing virtually alone in his steadfast commitment to Israel’s objective of eliminating Hamas. Despite growing international pressure for a cease-fire, the United States vetoed a resolution in the UN Security Council, and a nonbinding vote at the UN General Assembly in favor of a cease-fire was countered by the U.S. position.

While the relationship between Biden and Netanyahu may be growing more complicated, criticism of Biden in Israel is still mixed with gratitude for American support. However, many Israelis are firm in their stance against a Palestinian state and oppose returning to the Oslo Accords.

As casualties continue to rise for both Israeli forces and Palestinians, Netanyahu may choose to dismiss the Palestinian leadership entirely and reject the possibility of an independent Palestine. Netanyahu has long pursued policies that marginalize the Palestinian cause, which has allowed him to maintain domestic support.

