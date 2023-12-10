New Article: Israel Expresses Concerns Over Houthi Threats and Signals Military Response

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has recently conveyed his country’s intentions to act militarily against Yemen’s Houthi movement if the United States fails to address the threat, Israeli publication N12News reports. The Houthi group, which is aligned with Iran, has been a persistent source of harassment for both Israeli and American forces in the Middle East, particularly since the commencement of Israel’s conflict with Hamas.

During an interview with journalists Amit Segal and Ben Caspit, Tzachi Hanegbi, Israel’s national security chief of staff, disclosed Israel’s plan to respond to the Houthi group’s attacks. The group has targeted and captured numerous Israeli-affiliated ships in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab strait, a vital maritime route for global oil shipments. Additionally, the Houthi movement has launched ballistic missiles and armed drones at Israel.

Instead of directly quoting Tzachi Hanegbi, the report delineates Israel’s message to President Biden through Netanyahu, stating that the nation will take military action in Yemen if the US doesn’t address the issue. These actions highlight the seriousness of the Houthi threat and Israel’s determination to protect its interests.

The recent attack on three commercial vessels in the Red Sea by the Houthi group has further intensified concerns. In response, a US warship successfully intercepted multiple unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) aimed at the ships. The US has shown its commitment to defending international maritime security against threats posed by the Houthis.

Israel’s concerns go beyond the Red Sea attacks. In a recent incident, the Houthi movement seized a cargo ship owned by a British company with connections to Israel. These actions are viewed by Israel as acts of terrorism, perpetrated by Iran and posing a risk to global maritime trade.

The Treasury Department has announced sanctions against 13 individuals and entities involved in funding the Houthi movement. The aim of these sanctions is to clamp down on the financial support that enables the Houthi attacks.

The Houthi movement claims that their actions are in solidarity with the Palestinian cause. However, their threats to target any ships heading to Israeli ports in the Red Sea are a matter of grave concern for Israel. Israel has labeled these threats as a direct danger to its maritime security.

The Israeli government has sought to engage the Biden administration on this matter. However, requests for comments from the White House, the State Department, and Netanyahu’s office have received no response from the concerned parties.

As tensions between Israel and the Houthi movement escalate, the international community will closely monitor the situation. The potential of military action from Israel against the Houthis could bring about significant consequences and potentially reshape the dynamics of this ongoing conflict.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the Houthi movement?

The Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, is a rebel group based in Yemen. They are aligned with Iran and have been engaged in an ongoing conflict against the internationally recognized government of Yemen.

Why is Israel concerned about the Houthi movement?

Israel considers the Houthi movement as a threat to its national security due to their attacks on Israeli-affiliated ships in the Red Sea and their support for Iran, a country seen as an adversary by Israel.

What actions has the US taken against the Houthi movement?

The US has responded to the Houthi threat by intercepting unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea. The US has also imposed sanctions on individuals and entities involved in funding the Houthi movement.

What are the potential consequences of Israel’s military action against the Houthis?

Israel’s military action against the Houthi movement may have wide-ranging implications, including an escalation of the conflict in Yemen and a reconfiguration of power dynamics in the region.

