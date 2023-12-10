Netanyahu Conveys Concerns to Putin Over Russia’s Relations with Iran

Jerusalem, December 10 – In a recent conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Netanyahu expressed his disapproval of the positions taken by Moscow’s envoys at the United Nations, according to a statement released by the Israeli government. The voiced displeasure specifically referred to Russia’s support for a U.N. Security Council resolution for a Gaza truce, which was vetoed by the United States on Friday. Netanyahu also expressed his concerns over Russia’s cooperation with Iran, describing it as “dangerous.”

Netanyahu’s concerns highlight the growing tension between Israel and Russia regarding their differing approaches to Middle East conflicts. While Moscow believes in providing assistance to alleviate civilian suffering and de-escalate conflicts, Israel sees Russia’s cooperation with Iran as a threat to regional stability.

In response, the Kremlin emphasized its commitment to condemning terrorism in all its forms. The statement also stressed the importance of avoiding negative consequences for civilian populations while countering terrorist threats. Moreover, Russia’s Foreign Minister suggested the deployment of an international monitoring mission to Gaza to assess the humanitarian situation.

Netanyahu’s conversation with Putin reflects Israel’s ongoing efforts to address its security interests in the region and ensure that its concerns are heard on the international stage. The dialogue between the two leaders underscores the complex dynamics at play in the Middle East and the various actors involved in shaping its future.

FAQ:

Q: What concerns did Netanyahu convey to Putin?

A: Netanyahu expressed disapproval of Russia’s positions at the United Nations and raised concerns about Russia’s cooperation with Iran.

Q: What is the current tension between Israel and Russia?

A: The tension between Israel and Russia revolves around their differing approaches to Middle East conflicts and disagreements over regional stability.

Q: What is the Kremlin’s stance on terrorism?

A: The Kremlin reaffirmed its rejection and condemnation of terrorism in all forms.

Q: What was Russia’s response to Netanyahu’s concerns?

A: The Kremlin stated its commitment to alleviating civilian suffering and suggested the deployment of an international monitoring mission in Gaza to assess the humanitarian situation.

Sources:

– Israeli statement: [URL]

– Kremlin statement: [URL]