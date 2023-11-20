Israeli Prime Minister Denounces Palestinian Authority’s Denial of Hamas’ Responsibility for Music Festival Massacre

In a recent statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly criticized the Palestinian Authority for denying that the terrorist organization Hamas was behind the shocking massacre that took place at an Israeli music festival. The event, which occurred on October 7, resulted in the death of hundreds of attendees.

The Palestinian Authority’s official statement blamed “Israeli helicopters” for the tragic incident that unfolded near the kibbutz Re’im during the Supernova music festival. Both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority referred to a report from the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, which suggested that Israeli Defense Forces helicopters had accidentally attacked festival-goers while targeting terrorists.

However, it is worth mentioning that the Haaretz report, which cited high-ranking Israeli security officials, did not assert that the helicopters were responsible for all the casualties during the massacre. Fox News Digital has made efforts to reach out to the reporter for clarification but has yet to receive a comment.

Netanyahu vehemently refuted the Palestinian Authority’s claims and condemned their denial of Hamas’ involvement in the brutal attack. In a statement posted on X, he stated, “Today, the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah said something utterly preposterous. It denied that it was Hamas that carried out the horrible massacre at the nature festival near Gaza. It actually accused Israel of carrying out that massacre. This is a complete reversal of truth.”

While the exact number of victims is unclear, it is estimated that around 1,200 people lost their lives in Israel on that fateful day due to the surprise assault by Hamas. Additionally, approximately 240 hostages were held captive and taken to Gaza by the terrorist group, where they remain detained.

In response to the attack, Israel declared war, leading to a devastating air and ground offensive in Gaza. Over the past six weeks, more than 11,500 Palestinians have lost their lives as a result of the Israeli military’s relentless campaign against Hamas, which has controlled the region for the past 16 years.

