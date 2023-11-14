Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Accuses Media of Collaborating with Hamas

In a recent development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized mainstream Western media for their association with photojournalists linked to Hamas. He has referred to them as “accomplices in crimes against humanity” and demanded that immediate action be taken by the media outlets employing them. Moreover, CNN has cut ties with a freelance photographer who was photographed receiving a kiss from the leader of the terror group.

The allegations arose after an investigation by media watchdog Honest Reporting, which pointed out that certain photojournalists were present during the surprise attack by Hamas on October 7th, resulting in numerous casualties and hostages. Many of these journalists were seen without proper press identification at the time.

While CNN was the first to sever ties with one of the identified photojournalists, Netanyahu’s office has expressed its utmost disapproval of the photojournalists’ actions and has demanded accountability from the outlets involved.

Netanyahu’s strong statement has ignited discussions about the role of media ethics in conflict zones and raised questions about the objectivity and impartiality of journalists covering such events.

