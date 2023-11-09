Netanyahu Under Fire for Evading Responsibility in Aftermath of Hamas Attack

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing fierce criticism for his attempt to evade responsibility for the recent Hamas attack and subsequent disaster. In a late-night tweet, Netanyahu claimed that he had not been warned by security chiefs about the impending attack, drawing sharp backlash from the public and even members of his own emergency government. However, he later deleted the post and issued a rare apology.

Instead of accepting any responsibility for the failures leading to the October 7 massacre, Netanyahu’s statement appeared to blame the security officials. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz, both present at a joint press conference held with Netanyahu, immediately disagreed with his claim. Gantz emphasized the importance of leadership taking responsibility during times of war and urged the Prime Minister to retract his statement.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid also condemned Netanyahu’s attempt to place blame on the security establishment rather than support them. He tweeted that this action weakens the IDF while they are fighting Israel’s enemies. Even former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, considered an ally of Netanyahu, criticized the Prime Minister’s evasion of responsibility, stating that responsibility is something that should be embraced from the start of one’s job.

Netanyahu’s attempt to shift blame onto security officials reflects a broader problem with his containment policy towards Hamas. Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir suggested that this entire mistaken concept, rather than specific warnings, led to the disaster. While Ben Gvir acknowledged that the discussion on accountability should happen later, it is clear that there will be a reckoning after the war.

Amidst the criticism, Netanyahu refused to commit to setting up a state commission of inquiry to investigate the failures that enabled the Hamas attack. However, he did assure that there will be a thorough investigation. Despite his denial of responsibility, the public and many government officials are demanding transparency and accountability from their leaders.