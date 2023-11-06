Benjamin Netanyahu: A Boundless Ego Shattered by Reality

In the realm of self-perception, Benjamin Netanyahu reigns supreme. The Israeli prime minister envisions himself as a secular messiah, a leader of unparalleled proportions, with Israel’s fate hanging entirely in his hands. But as history has shown, excessive self-regard can blind a leader to the truth and have disastrous consequences.

Netanyahu’s self-aggrandizing tendencies are not new. For decades, he has pontificated about his extraordinary leadership abilities and his unmatched capacity to guide a nation. The more elections he won, the larger his ego grew, until he was completely detached from reality.

While Netanyahu’s inner circle, including his close family, has nurtured his savior complex, the rest of Israel has suffered the consequences. The prime minister’s relentless pursuit of his legacy has come at the expense of recognizing the contributions of others. He even went so far as to belittle the first prime minister of Israel, David Ben-Gurion, in recent years, claiming superior understanding of international relations.

In light of his impending corruption trial, Netanyahu’s fear of tarnishing his legacy has consumed him. He has gone to great lengths to prevent the proceedings from staining his reputation, disregarding the consequences for a country torn apart by the judicial overhaul campaign. Yet, the catastrophic events of October 7, dubbed a “mini-holocaust,” have shattered Netanyahu’s equilibrium. The dissonance between his self-perception as an all-powerful leader and the worst disaster in Israeli history has left him unsettled.

In the aftermath of an attack by Hamas that claimed over 1,400 lives in Gaza-adjacent communities, Netanyahu found himself in a state of shock. He attempted to evade responsibility and shift blame onto the army and security services. Even his cronies echoed this narrative. But as the days went by, the facade started to crumble. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi took responsibility, yet Netanyahu distanced himself from any accountability.

The truth is, Netanyahu’s ego-driven leadership has caused immense damage. It is time to recognize that no leader is infallible, and that a healthy dose of humility can lead to more effective decision-making. Israel deserves a leader who prioritizes the country’s best interests over personal ambition. Only then can true progress and prosperity be realized.