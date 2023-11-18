Netanyahu Faces Internal Revolt over Gaza Fuel Decision

TEL AVIV — Benjamin Netanyahu is currently facing significant resistance from religious nationalists and settler leaders within his governing coalition regarding his decision to allow two fuel trucks per day to enter Gaza. The concession was made in response to mounting pressure from the United States and the international community. However, detractors within his coalition argue that no fuel deliveries, or any other humanitarian concessions, should be made until Hamas releases the Israeli hostages they have been holding. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a far-right settler leader, is among those insisting on expanding the war cabinet to include all coalition parties, claiming that allowing fuel into Gaza is a grave mistake.

While trying to balance the demands of his far-right coalition partners and Israel’s Western allies, who are urging him to alleviate the suffering of Gazan civilians, Netanyahu finds himself in a challenging position. The majority of Palestinians in Gaza heavily rely on humanitarian assistance, including fuel for clean water, sewage systems, and telecommunications. Gaza has been under a blockade by Israel since 2007, with Egypt also maintaining a blockade on its border with the enclave.

Israeli officials have justified the limited fuel allowance as necessary to prevent the collapse of Gaza’s sewage and water systems, which could lead to the outbreak of disease. However, critics argue that providing humanitarian aid to the enemy only strengthens them and allows Hamas to exploit Israeli society and the families of the abductees. The issue of fuel deliveries has been further complicated by Israel’s concerns that it could be used to power Hamas’ network of tunnels.

As the war in Gaza continues, hospitals are struggling to find fuel for essential equipment, and the United Nations has been urging Israel to allow fuel deliveries. While Netanyahu has agreed to transport 140,000 liters of fuel every two days, this amount is a fraction of what was allowed before the conflict. The long-term policy regarding fuel deliveries will be discussed in the cabinet.

President Joe Biden has also expressed frustration at the delayed agreement on humanitarian pauses and has requested a longer pause for negotiations over the release of hostages held by Hamas. However, Netanyahu has struggled to maintain unity within his far-right coalition and has warned his ministers to be cautious with their words in order to protect Israel’s international standing.

In the face of internal dissent and growing pressure from Western allies, Netanyahu must navigate a delicate balance between appeasing his coalition partners and addressing the humanitarian needs of Gaza’s civilian population. The situation, which has been further complicated by the recent conflict, calls for careful consideration and diplomatic solutions.

FAQ: