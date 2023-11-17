Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Claims Hostages Were Held in Al-Shifa Hospital

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made a startling claim, stating that there were “strong indications” that hostages held by Hamas were present in Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital. However, by the time the Israeli military launched a ground operation to rescue them, they had already been moved. Netanyahu, in an interview with “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell, revealed that his government had intelligence about the hostages but declined to provide further details.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a targeted operation against Hamas in a specific area of the hospital following a warning to the terrorist group not to use the medical complex as a base. Israel has accused Hamas of operating a command center beneath the hospital, a charge that Hamas vehemently denies.

According to the IDF, approximately 240 hostages were taken during the October 7 attack by Hamas militants. So far, only four hostages, including two Americans, have been released. Israel is currently considering a proposal for a cease-fire, which would involve Hamas releasing some of the women and children they are holding in exchange for a temporary cessation of hostilities lasting between three and five days.

The negotiations also involve the possible release of Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons. When asked about the progress of these talks and the likelihood of securing the release of the hostages, Netanyahu expressed optimism. He believes that the ground operation has exerted significant pressure on Hamas, increasing the chances of a cease-fire.

Netanyahu remained tight-lipped about whether Israeli authorities would agree to release Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages, deeming it confidential information. A potential deal for a hostage release was reportedly in the works in late October but was ultimately abandoned at the last minute.

The Israeli Prime Minister also emphasized that Israel’s objective is not to occupy Gaza but to “demilitarize” and “deradicalize” the region. Drawing parallels with post-World War II transformations in Germany and Japan, Netanyahu argues that cultural change is necessary to ensure a different future for Gaza. He believes that liberating Palestinians from Hamas will give them a genuine opportunity for progress.

When asked about a potential two-state solution, Netanyahu shifted the focus to the need for a change in Palestinian leadership. He emphasized the importance of empowering Palestinians to govern themselves effectively while ensuring they do not pose a threat to Israel’s security. Netanyahu also condemned any violence against innocent Palestinians in the West Bank, stating that those responsible should be held accountable.

This latest revelation from Netanyahu sheds light on the complex situation in Gaza and the ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages while striving for peace and stability in the region.

FAQs

Source: CBS News