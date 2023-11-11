Netanyahu Asserts Military Action in Gaza Until Release of Captives, Signals Possibility of Short Ceasefires

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains adamant that there will be no ceasefire in Gaza until Hamas releases its captives. However, he has expressed willingness to consider “tactical little pauses” to allow for the movement of people and aid. Speaking in an interview with ABC News, Netanyahu emphasized the importance of the release of hostages before any general ceasefire is agreed upon.

While Netanyahu acknowledged the possibility of temporary ceasefires to enable the entry of humanitarian goods or the departure of individual hostages, he made it clear that a comprehensive ceasefire is unlikely. This stance comes as Israel faces mounting international pressure to halt its bombardment of Gaza, which was initiated in response to Hamas’s October 7 attacks.

Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, has called for an urgent ceasefire, highlighting the tragic number of casualties, particularly among children, in Gaza. The United States, Israel’s close ally, has urged Netanyahu to allow “humanitarian pauses” to facilitate the delivery of aid to the enclave. However, they support his position of opposing a full ceasefire.

Israel’s military announced that it had coordinated with Jordan to airdrop much-needed medical supplies and food to a Jordanian field hospital in Gaza. This move aims to alleviate the dire situation faced by Palestinian civilians in the region.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave reports that over 10,000 Palestinians, including more than 4,100 children, have lost their lives during the month-long war. Netanyahu expressed sorrow over any loss of civilian life but disputed the reported death toll, suggesting that it includes several thousand Palestinian fighters. He also accused Hamas of using the population of Gaza as human shields, making it crucial for Israel to continue its operations against the militant group.

Furthermore, Netanyahu suggested that Israel would maintain responsibility for Gaza’s security even after the conclusion of the war. He emphasized the need for Israel to take charge of security, citing the eruption of Hamas terror that occurred when Israel relinquished its security responsibility in the past.

As the situation in Gaza continues to unfold, it remains uncertain when a lasting resolution will be reached. Netanyahu’s firm stance highlights the complexities and challenges inherent in finding a path to a peaceful resolution in the region.

FAQs

1. What is the main demand of Benjamin Netanyahu before agreeing to a ceasefire?

Benjamin Netanyahu insists that Hamas must release Israeli captives in Gaza before agreeing to a ceasefire.

2. Is there a possibility of short ceasefires in Gaza?

Yes, there is a potential for “tactical little pauses” to allow for the movement of people and aid.

3. How many casualties have been reported in Gaza during the current conflict?

According to the health ministry in Gaza, more than 10,000 Palestinians, including over 4,100 children, have been killed.

4. What is Israel’s position on a full ceasefire?

Israel opposes a complete ceasefire but is open to temporary pauses for humanitarian purposes.

5. Will Israel continue to be responsible for Gaza’s security after the war?

Benjamin Netanyahu suggests that Israel will maintain overall security responsibility in Gaza for an indefinite period to prevent a resurgence of Hamas terror.

Sources:

– [ABC News](https://abcnews.go.com/)

– [United Nations](https://www.un.org/)