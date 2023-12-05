New Phase of Conflict in Gaza: Israel’s Continued Security Control

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip – As the conflict between Israel and Hamas enters a new phase, Israel declares that it will retain open-ended control of security in Gaza long after the war ends. The intensified bombardment in Gaza’s second-largest city, Khan Younis, has resulted in a high number of casualties, including children. Israel’s expanded ground offensive aims to destroy Hamas, and the military claims to be in the “heart” of Khan Younis.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasizes the necessity of demilitarizing Gaza and asserts that only the Israeli military can ensure this. He rejects the idea of an international force taking responsibility for Gaza’s security. As a result of the ongoing offensive, the displacement of Palestinians continues to increase, with over 80% of Gaza’s population now driven from their homes. Relief groups are struggling to provide sufficient supplies to the displaced population due to combat restrictions.

The bombardment has become more intense across the territory, even in areas designated for safety. A devastating strike in Deir al-Balah killed at least 34 people, including six children. Israel claims to be taking additional precautions to minimize civilian casualties, but the military has not provided a thorough account of its targeting practices.

The battles in Khan Younis and northern Gaza have entered a critical phase, with Israeli forces advancing against Hamas. Troop movements and encounters with militants indicate a challenging resistance. The heavy bombardment has led to one of the deadliest periods of the war.

It is crucial to understand the complexities of this conflict, including the use of civilian structures by militants and the heavy use of force by Israel. Furthermore, the long-term impact of Israel’s continued security control over Gaza raises questions about the future stability and security of the region.

FAQ:

What is the goal of Israel’s expanded ground offensive in Gaza? The goal is to destroy Hamas. What is the Israeli government’s stance on an international force ensuring Gaza’s security? The Israeli government asserts that only the Israeli military can guarantee demilitarization in Gaza. How is the ongoing offensive affecting the civilian population? The offensive has resulted in a significant increase in displaced Palestinians and limited access to essential supplies. Why is there controversy around Israel’s targeting practices? Israel has been accused of leveling entire city blocks with little transparency or accountability for individual strikes. What is the current situation in Khan Younis and northern Gaza? Israeli forces are engaged in intense battles with Hamas militants, indicating a challenging resistance.

Sources:

– [BBC](https://www.bbc.com)

– [CNN](https://www.cnn.com)