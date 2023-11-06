Israeli Prime Minister Hints at Possible Normalization Deal with Saudi Arabia

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested that Israel may soon enter into a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia, marking a significant foreign policy shift for both countries. While speaking to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Netanyahu described the potential pact as “a quantum leap” that could “change the Middle East forever.”

Netanyahu did not provide specific details about the concessions he would offer Palestinians to secure the deal. However, he emphasized that reaching peace with the broader Arab world would be a crucial step towards resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The White House has been mediating discussions between Israel and Saudi Arabia regarding the normalization agreement. Currently, Saudi Arabia does not officially recognize Israel. If successful, such a deal would enhance Israel’s acceptance within the Muslim world, particularly given Saudi Arabia’s role as the custodian of Islam’s holiest sites.

Notably, in 2002, Saudi Arabia proposed an “Arab Peace initiative” that offered Israel security and “normal relations” with 57 Arab and Muslim countries in exchange for the withdrawal from occupied Palestinian territories and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. However, Israel rejected the initiative at that time.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has also expressed hope for the normalization pact, referring to it as “the biggest historical deal since the Cold War.” Bin Salman has indicated a desire to ease the Palestinians’ living conditions but stopped short of advocating for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, deviating from Riyadh’s official stance of the past two decades.

Despite the potential progress towards a normalization deal, Netanyahu’s relationship with US President Joe Biden has experienced strain due to concerns raised by Washington officials over the Israeli leader’s attempt to curtail the powers of Israel’s Supreme Court. This perceived erosion of democracy has triggered protests and divisions within the Israeli government.

The diplomatic landscape in the Middle East is evolving rapidly, with both opportunities and challenges ahead. While a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia could bring about positive changes, it is crucial to address the needs and aspirations of the Palestinian people to achieve a comprehensive and lasting resolution to the longstanding conflict.