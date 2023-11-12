New Article: Israel and Saudi Arabia Poised for Historic Normalization Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed optimism that Israel and Saudi Arabia are on the verge of reaching a groundbreaking normalization agreement. This potential pact, mediated by the United States, would mark a significant shift in foreign policy for both nations. Netanyahu has described the deal as a potential “quantum leap” in the region that would have far-reaching implications.

The normalization agreement has the potential to change the Middle East forever, as it aims to dismantle long-standing barriers of enmity between Israel and Saudi Arabia. It also presents an opportunity for the creation of a corridor connecting Asia to the United Arab Emirates through Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel, with the inclusion of energy pipelines, rail lines, and fiber optic cables.

For Israel, a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia would mean greater acceptance in the Muslim world, especially considering Saudi Arabia’s significance as the keeper of Islam’s holiest sites. It is important to note that Saudi Arabia, like many other Arab states, does not currently recognize Israel. However, negotiations between the two countries have been ongoing for several months under the supervision of the White House.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has described a potential normalization pact with Israel as the most significant historical deal since the Cold War. While the Crown Prince expressed his desire to ease the lives of Palestinians, he did not explicitly endorse the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, which has been Riyadh’s longstanding position.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has made improving relations with Saudi Arabia a central pillar of his premiership. However, it remains uncertain what concessions his right-wing coalition would consider concerning the Palestinians. During his interview with Kaitlan Collins of CNN, Netanyahu emphasized that Palestinians could benefit from the peace process, but should not have the ability to veto it.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has warned against sidelining the demands of the Palestinian people in any potential normalization agreement. He stated that lasting peace in the Middle East is not possible without recognizing the Palestinian people’s legitimate national rights. Tensions in the region have intensified recently due to increased Israeli military operations in Palestinian territories, resulting in a high number of casualties on both sides.

As negotiations between Israel and Saudi Arabia continue, the international community closely watches the potential for a historic agreement that could reshape the political landscape of the Middle East.