Israel’s Offer of Fuel for Gaza Hospital Rejected by Hamas

In a recent development, it has been revealed that Israel offered fuel to Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital, which was facing operational challenges due to a shortage of fuel. However, Hamas, the militant group in control of the region, refused to accept the offer. This decision has led to concerns about the well-being of patients, especially sick people and babies, and has raised questions about the priorities of Hamas.

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, clarified that the offer was made in order to ensure the hospital could continue its vital operations, including the functioning of incubators. He emphasized that Israel’s intention was not to initiate any conflict with patients or civilians. However, Hamas chose to decline the offer.

It is worth noting that Al Shifa hospital is not the only medical facility affected by the fuel shortage. The power outage caused by the lack of fuel has put the lives of many patients, including newborn babies, at risk. In response, the Israeli military expressed its readiness to evacuate the babies from the hospital. Nonetheless, Palestinian officials have reported that people are still trapped inside, and unfortunately, three newborns have already lost their lives.

In his response to questions about ensuring a steady supply of fuel to power hospitals in Gaza, Netanyahu revealed that Israel had specifically offered fuel to Shifa hospital, but this offer was rejected by Hamas. The Prime Minister suggested that Hamas’s motives for rejecting the fuel were driven by their desire to divert it towards their own purposes, such as using it in their underground tunnels or for their military operations.

Hamas has consistently denied Israeli allegations of having command posts located under Shifa and other Gaza hospitals. As of now, Hamas has not provided any immediate comment on Netanyahu’s remarks.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Israel offer fuel to Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital?

A: Israel’s intention was to ensure that the hospital could continue operating effectively, particularly for the sake of the patients and the well-being of civilians in Gaza.

Q: Why did Hamas refuse the offer of fuel?

A: The exact reasons behind Hamas’s refusal are not clear. However, Netanyahu suggested that they might have wanted to use the fuel for purposes other than powering the hospitals.

Q: How has the fuel shortage affected hospitals in Gaza?

A: The fuel shortage has resulted in power outages at hospitals, thereby endangering the lives of patients. In the case of Al Shifa hospital, three newborns have tragically lost their lives, and there is a heightened risk to many others.

