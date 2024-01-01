Israeli Prime Minister Calls for Control of Gaza-Egypt Border Zone

In a recent press conference, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his belief that the border zone between the Gaza Strip and Egypt should be under Israel’s control. Netanyahu stated that this control is necessary to ensure the demilitarization of the area and prevent any future cross-border violence. He emphasized that any other arrangement would not guarantee the desired outcome.

Netanyahu’s remarks came as Israel entered its 13th week of the war in Gaza, with the objective of eliminating Hamas and rescuing all Israelis held captive in the enclave. The Prime Minister acknowledged that achieving victory in this conflict would take time, as the Israeli army has anticipated an extended duration for the war.

Interestingly, Netanyahu also issued a rare threat, suggesting that Iran could be targeted directly if the Iran-backed Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah, were to escalate the warfare. Though he did not provide further details, his words hinted at the potential consequences if hostilities intensify across the Israel-Lebanon border.

The ongoing war in Gaza has not only raised concerns about the possibility of a wider regional conflict but has also had devastating consequences for the people residing in the region. Since October 7, Israel’s relentless bombing and ground offensive have resulted in the deaths of over 21,000 individuals, predominantly women and children. Additionally, thousands of people remain buried under the rubble, and the entire population of Gaza, approximately 2.3 million, has been displaced.

In return, Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7 claimed the lives of 1,140 individuals. These numbers highlight the devastating impact that this conflict continues to have on the lives of innocent civilians on both sides.

