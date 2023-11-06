Netanyahu Holds Foreign Minister Accountable for Controversial Meeting with Libyan Official

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pointed fingers at his Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, for the recent disclosure of a secret meeting with the Libyan foreign minister, Najla Mangoush. The meeting, which took place in Italy, was made public by Cohen’s office on August 26, following an Israeli media report. Netanyahu, in an interview with Cypriot TV station ANT1, stated that such meetings should have been cleared in advance with his office and that their publication should have also received his approval.

The revelation of the meeting has sparked protests in Libya, where there is strong pro-Palestinian sentiment and Israel is not recognized. As a result, Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah dismissed Mangoush from her position.

While some analysts suggest that Libyan leaders have attempted to cultivate ties with Israel in pursuit of support from the United States, which prioritizes Arab normalization of relations with Israel, the Israeli government has been discreetly engaging in talks with potential Arab and Muslim partners. Netanyahu referred to the Cohen-Mangoush meeting as an “exception to the rule,” emphasizing the importance of discreet negotiations for Israel.

In response to the backlash, Cohen defended his ministry’s efforts to strengthen Israel’s foreign relations through various channels, both overt and covert. However, the prime minister’s directive highlights the need for greater coordination and clearance within the government regarding such meetings and their subsequent disclosure.

The incident underscores the delicate nature of Israel’s diplomatic engagements in the region, as it seeks to forge partnerships and secure support. Netanyahu’s insistence on tighter control over these interactions reflects Israel’s cautious approach to building relations with Arab and Muslim nations while prioritizing its own national interests.

Ultimately, this incident serves as a reminder of the challenges involved in navigating the complex political landscape of the Middle East and highlights the importance of carefully managing diplomatic engagements to avoid unintended consequences.