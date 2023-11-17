Israel Denies Calls for Cease-Fire: Vows to Continue Strong Offensive against Hamas

In the face of mounting international pressure for a cessation of hostilities, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has firmly rejected calls for a cease-fire, asserting that Israel will continue its offensive against Hamas with “full force.” Netanyahu made this statement during a televised address, stating that a cease-fire could only be considered if all 239 hostages held by militants in Gaza are released.

Furthermore, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel intends to demilitarize Gaza and maintain security control over the territory even after the war. He explained that Israeli forces must have the ability to freely enter Gaza in order to hunt down militants. This position contradicts the post-war scenarios proposed by Israel’s closest ally, the United States, including a unified Palestinian government in Gaza and the West Bank.

Meanwhile, the situation in Gaza has deteriorated drastically, with hospitals facing severe shortages and power outages. The last generator at Gaza’s largest hospital, Shifa, ran out of fuel, resulting in the unfortunate deaths of a premature baby, another child in an incubator, and four other patients. The Israeli military alleges that Hamas has established command posts in and underneath hospitals, using civilians as human shields. However, medical staff at Shifa vehemently deny these claims and accuse Israel of indiscriminate attacks on civilians.

The International Committee of the Red Cross and United Nations humanitarian chief have called for an immediate end to attacks on healthcare facilities and the delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza. The situation at Shifa hospital has been described as “unbearably desperate.” The Palestinian Red Crescent has also reported that Israeli tanks have positioned themselves dangerously close to al-Quds hospital in Gaza City, causing panic among the thousands of displaced individuals seeking shelter there.

In response to mounting international pressure, Israel has announced daily four-hour pauses in its fighting to allow for the delivery of aid to Gaza. However, a gathering of 57 Muslim and Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia has called for an immediate end to the war and the opening of an investigation by the International Court of Justice into Israel’s attacks.

Despite growing differences over how Israel should conduct its fight, the country’s allies have defended its right to self-defense. The United States has pushed for temporary pauses in the fighting to facilitate the distribution of much-needed aid in Gaza. However, Israel has only agreed to brief daily evacuation windows for civilians in the northern Gaza region.

As the conflict enters its second month, the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to worsen, with an increasing number of civilians fleeing their homes to escape the violence. Palestinian civilians and rights advocates contest Israel’s portrayal of the southern evacuation zones as “relatively safe” since Israeli bombardments persist across the entire region.

Despite international calls for a cease-fire and humanitarian relief, Israel remains steadfast in its commitment to a strong offensive against Hamas. The situation in Gaza remains dire, with innocent civilians caught in the crossfire and suffering the consequences of this prolonged conflict.

