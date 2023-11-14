Netanyahu stands firm as international calls for cease-fire intensify

In the face of mounting global pressure for a cessation of hostilities, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains adamant that Israel will continue to fight against Gaza’s ruling Hamas militants with unwavering determination.

In a televised address, Netanyahu made it clear that a cease-fire could only be achieved if all 239 hostages held by militants in Gaza are released. Furthermore, he asserted the need for demilitarization of Gaza and maintained that Israel would retain security control over the territory. This includes ensuring the freedom for Israeli forces to enter Gaza and neutralize militants.

Contrary to suggestions by the United States, Israel’s closest ally, Netanyahu rejected the idea of the Palestinian Authority taking control of Gaza after the war. This juxtaposition of views highlights the divergence in post-war scenarios between Israel and its ally.

“The war against Hamas is progressing relentlessly, with the sole objective of achieving victory. There is simply no alternative,” Netanyahu emphasized.

As the conflict continues, international pressure on Israel increases. Doctors at Gaza’s largest hospital reported dire conditions as the last generator ran out of fuel, resulting in the deaths of several patients, including a premature baby. The hospital, along with others in northern Gaza, has been subjected to intense fighting, leading to a depletion of crucial supplies. Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals as command posts and civilians as human shields, a claim adamantly denied by medical staff.

Amidst the chaos, the World Health Organization lost communication with its contacts at the hospital, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, tensions escalate near al-Quds hospital in Gaza City, where Israeli tanks advanced. The displacements and panic caused by this proximity to the conflict underscores the urgency for an end to the violence.

In an effort to address growing humanitarian concerns, Israel has agreed to implement daily four-hour pauses in its fighting. However, world leaders, including representatives from 57 Muslim and Arab nations meeting in Saudi Arabia, are calling for an immediate end to the conflict and the rapid delivery of humanitarian aid. They have also urged the International Court of Justice to investigate Israel’s attacks.

Netanyahu, however, continues to shift the blame onto Hamas for the harm inflicted on civilians and asserts that Israel is defending its right to protect itself. With Hamas vowing a lengthy battle, the war intensifies, and Israel’s allies grapple with differing perspectives on the conduct of the conflict.

Although Israel has allowed for limited evacuation periods, whereby civilians can flee combat zones in the north, skepticism remains regarding the safety of these designated areas. Critics argue that Israeli bombardment has persisted across Gaza, resulting in casualties among innocent civilians.

As the international community implores for an end to the violence, Netanyahu stands firm, emphasizing the need for Israel to achieve victory in its battle against Hamas. With no resolution in sight, the future remains uncertain for Gaza and its inhabitants.