Israel Announces Plans to Remove African Migrants Following Clashes in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for the immediate deportation of Eritrean migrants involved in a violent clash in Tel Aviv, as well as the removal of all African migrants residing in the country. The order came after rival groups of Eritreans engaged in bloody protests in south Tel Aviv, causing numerous injuries and property damage.

The recent violence has reignited the longstanding debate over the presence of migrants in Israel. Supporters of Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan argue that the migrant issue demonstrates the need to limit the power of the courts, which they claim have impeded efforts to repatriate the migrants.

“We want harsh measures against the rioters, including the immediate deportation of those who took part,” Netanyahu said at a special ministerial meeting held to address the aftermath of the clash. He emphasized the Supreme Court’s role in striking down previous measures aimed at pressuring the migrants to leave.

It is important to note that Israel is bound by international law, which prohibits the forced return of migrants to countries where their life or liberty may be at risk.

Currently, approximately 25,000 African migrants reside in Israel, mainly from Sudan and Eritrea. While some migrants claim to have fled conflict or repression and seek asylum, Israel recognizes only a small number of them as legitimate asylum seekers. The Israeli government primarily views them as economic migrants and argues that it has no legal obligation to accommodate them.

To address the issue, Israel has employed various tactics to incentivize the migrants to leave voluntarily. These include relocating some migrants to remote prisons, withholding part of their wages until they agree to leave the country, or providing cash payments to those who opt to resettle in other African nations. Critics contend that these measures amount to coercion.

Supporters of the migrants argue that Israel, a nation built by Jewish refugees and rooted in the aftermath of the Holocaust, should extend a welcoming hand to those seeking asylum. Conversely, opponents claim that the migrants have brought crime to low-income neighborhoods in southern Tel Aviv where they have settled.

In the wake of the clashes, Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, visited the site and expressed support for the police. He called for the detention of those who broke the law until they are deported, asserting that the migrants have no place in the country.

These tensions emerged as Eritrean government supporters commemorated the 30th anniversary of President Isaias Afwerki’s rise to power near the Eritrean embassy in south Tel Aviv. Eritrea has a long-standing record of human rights abuses, which motivates many migrants living in Israel to fear potential harm if they were to return.

Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan, viewed by critics as a power grab, aims to curtail the power of the courts and limit judicial oversight over government decisions and legislation. Supporters argue that the reforms would restore power to elected officials and curb what they perceive as an interventionist and liberal-leaning justice system.

Similar clashes between rival Eritrean groups have occurred in other countries as well. In Norway, during a rally commemorating Eritrea’s independence day, clashes erupted between government supporters and opponents, resulting in injuries and arrests. In Stockholm, Sweden, protesters stormed an Eritrean festival, causing significant damage and numerous injuries.

Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki has retained power since the country gained independence from Ethiopia in 1993. The absence of elections, free media, and the requirement of exit visas for Eritreans to leave the country have been criticized by human rights groups and United Nations experts.

Source: [Associated Press](https://apnews.com/)

