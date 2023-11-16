Netanyahu and Gallant Stand Firm in Support of IDF – a Uniting Force for Israel’s Security

In the face of mounting criticism and attacks on the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) by internal sources, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have issued a joint statement reaffirming their full support for the IDF and its officers. The attacks, coming from various quarters including lawmakers, media, and even the premier’s own son, have raised concerns about the impact on military readiness and security.

The IDF has consistently expressed reservations about the damage caused to its readiness by certain reservists’ refusal to fulfill their duties in protest against the government’s controversial judicial overhaul legislation. The growing chorus of criticism has put the spotlight on top IDF officials and their ability to effectively manage the situation.

Netanyahu and Gallant categorically rejected these attacks and reaffirmed their unwavering support for the IDF’s leadership and soldiers. They emphasized their commitment to guaranteeing the security of the country and its citizens, stressing that any attack on the security establishment is unacceptable.

Prominent figures within the Likud party, including Regional Cooperation Minister David Amsalem, have been vocal in their criticism of the IDF’s handling of the situation. Amsalem even suggested treating the reservists who have protested against the government’s measures as rebels, a suggestion that was met with swift rebuke from President Isaac Herzog and Defense Minister Gallant himself. Gallant called upon elected officials to refrain from involving the IDF in political debates and instead direct their criticism towards him.

While Netanyahu’s son, Yair Netanyahu, also made critical remarks about IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on social media, both Gallant and the prime minister quickly came to Halevi’s defense. Although the original post was deleted, the message was clear: the IDF chief is highly regarded and respected for his service.

The ongoing protests by reservists have raised concerns about the long-term impact on military readiness. Security officials have warned that these attacks on top military brass are attempts to deflect responsibility for the current state of readiness onto them. The IDF’s readiness is crucial, particularly as large drills are planned in the coming weeks. The security establishment has expressed apprehension about the potential negative consequences if the situation continues.

As the government pushes forward with its judicial overhaul plans, more reservists have decided to halt their volunteer reserve duty. The number has surpassed 10,000, with concerns about the potential undemocratic nature of the government’s plans being a key factor in their decision.

In a visit to the Ramon air base, Defense Minister Gallant highlighted the essential role of the Air Force in Israel’s defense. He commended the members of the Air Force, calling them a strategic asset for the country’s security. Gallant emphasized the unity and collective responsibility necessary for the IDF to function effectively, urging those who have chosen not to report for duty to reconsider.

The support of Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant is a crucial show of unity during a challenging time for the IDF. It sends a powerful message of solidarity and reaffirms the government’s commitment to Israel’s security.