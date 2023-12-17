Sen. Chris Coons Criticizes Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for Hindering Peace Efforts

In a recent statement, Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) expressed his frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions, calling him “an exceptionally difficult partner.” The senator’s criticism comes after Netanyahu proudly stated that he had actively worked to block the creation of a Palestinian state.

For years, the United States has advocated for a two-state solution to bring an end to the long-standing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. President Joe Biden has emphasized that the establishment of a Palestinian state is the only viable solution to achieve lasting peace in the region.

However, Israeli leaders have shifted their focus away from discussions about a two-state solution following the Oct. 7 attack, in which Hamas insurgents killed around 1,200 people and took over 200 hostages. Israel argues that before peace can be achieved, Hamas must be removed from power in Gaza.

In response to the initial attack, Israel launched a deadly offensive in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of nearly 19,000 people and the destruction of large parts of the northern region. The Associated Press reports that approximately 80% of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been displaced from their homes and forced to relocate to the southern part of Gaza.

U.S. officials have raised concerns about Israel’s apparent indiscriminate killing, including the shooting of three hostages by Israeli troops. Some Democratic lawmakers have been critical of the Biden administration’s decision to approve the emergency sale of nearly 14,000 tank shells worth approximately $106 million from U.S. Army stocks, bypassing Congress through an emergency declaration under the Arms Export Control Act.

Negotiations for additional aid to Israel are also entangled in discussions surrounding funding for Ukraine and addressing the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. The timeline for reaching a deal remains unclear. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has called for requiring Israel to make changes to its military and political positions as a condition for receiving funding.

Sen. Coons, a staunch supporter of the Biden administration, directed his criticism at Netanyahu, highlighting the Israeli leader’s efforts to undermine a positive vision for peace in the region. He commended President Biden for swiftly coming to Israel’s aid after the Oct. 7 attack but expressed his disappointment in Netanyahu’s actions.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) also condemned Netanyahu for hindering progress in the peace process. Rather than working towards finding peace or preventing conditions that impede a two-state solution, Netanyahu has closed the door on these efforts, according to Van Hollen.

FAQs:

What is a two-state solution? A two-state solution refers to the establishment of two separate and independent states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders. What is the Oct. 7 attack? The Oct. 7 attack refers to an incident where Hamas insurgents launched an assault resulting in numerous casualties and hostage-taking. What is Hamas? Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization that controls the Gaza Strip.

