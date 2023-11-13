Netanyahu Meets Families of Israelis Kidnapped in Gaza: A Determined Response to a Heartbreaking Situation

In a significant show of solidarity, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held his first meeting with the families of Israelis who were kidnapped during Hamas’s assault on Israel on October 7. Despite facing criticism from the relatives who feel abandoned by the government, Netanyahu’s meeting emphasized the government’s commitment to rescuing those held captive in Gaza.

The National Security Council chief, Tzachi Hanegbi, made it clear that Israel will not negotiate with an enemy that seeks its destruction. This resolute stance has resulted in protests by families demanding action for their missing loved ones and outside the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

While the IDF has conducted localized raids in Gaza, recovering the remains of some missing Israelis, the fate of the 150-200 citizens believed to be held captive remains unknown. These harrowing circumstances have pushed the families to criticize the government, accusing it of abandoning its citizens.

In his address, Netanyahu expressed his unwavering determination to break Hamas and restore the safety of the Israeli people. The prime minister commended the bravery of Israeli soldiers and assured them that the entire nation stands united behind them.

The addition of Benny Gantz’s National Unity party to the emergency government reflects a strong, coordinated effort to tackle the ongoing crisis. Netanyahu highlighted the significance of this unity, emphasizing that it sends a clear message to both the enemy and the world.

As the war cabinet guides Israel through this conflict, Former Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s presence, along with Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, ensures a comprehensive approach to national security. However, opposition leader Yair Lapid’s insistence on the removal of certain ministers has created hurdles in forming a broader government.

The current situation demands effective leadership and collective responsibility. National Unity MK Matan Kahana stressed the importance of proving worthy of the government’s position and honoring the sacrifices made by the wounded and fallen. Despite the challenges, Kahana’s resolve echoes the determination of the Israeli leadership.

Sadly, the brutal attack by Hamas on October 7 resulted in the loss of over 1,300 lives, mostly civilians, and the kidnapping of an unknown number of Israelis. The retaliatory airstrikes by Israel have caused significant casualties among Palestinians, with the Hamas-run health ministry reporting 2,329 deaths and 9,042 injuries.

While the conflict continues, the Israeli government remains steadfast in its determination to bring its citizens back home safely and restore peace to the region.

