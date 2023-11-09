Decreasing Crime in Arab Communities: An Effective Approach

A recent heinous killing in the village of Basmat Tab’un has once again highlighted the issue of violence in Arab communities in Israel. However, it is crucial to note that there are effective strategies that have shown promise in addressing this problem. While the availability of illegal firearms is a significant factor contributing to the violence, a crime prevention program called Safe Track has proven successful in reducing crime rates in Arab towns.

Safe Track, implemented under the supervision of former police veteran Yoav Segalovitz, aimed to identify and indict the most impactful offenders in the criminal underworld. The program took a comprehensive approach, targeting key areas such as criminal infiltration in public projects, money lending, tax evasion, and money laundering. By pressuring criminals financially and disrupting their networks, Safe Track aimed to change the perception of impunity and deter potential criminals.

The approach of Safe Track closely resembles the infamous “Al Capone method.” Instead of solely focusing on charging criminals for violent offenses, law enforcement authorities targeted their weak spots. Minor infractions were used as a means to apply pressure, resulting in fines, property confiscation, and reputational damage. By keeping criminals occupied with legal issues and eroding their aura of impunity, the program aimed to discourage others from pursuing a life of crime.

The results of Safe Track were promising. During the program’s implementation, charges for extortion by threats increased by a staggering 90% compared to the previous year. This success demonstrates that targeting the financial aspects of crime and disrupting criminal networks can have a significant impact on reducing violence in Arab communities.

While the availability of illegal firearms still remains a challenge, initiatives like Safe Track offer hope for curbing violence. By combining efforts to seize weapons and targeting criminals through financial pressure, law enforcement agencies can make substantial progress in maintaining safer communities. It is essential to continue investing in innovative approaches and supporting programs like Safe Track to break the cycle of violence and promote peace and security for all.