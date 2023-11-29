Israeli Prime Minister Faces Internal Pressure to Continue War Against Hamas

As tensions between Israel and Hamas continue to escalate, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is confronting mounting internal pressure to end the cease-fire and resume the military campaign in Gaza. The latest ultimatum came from Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who stated that the current coalition government would dissolve if the war against Hamas is halted.

Negotiations are underway involving officials from the U.S., Israel, and Qatar to potentially extend the cease-fire with Hamas for a second time. During the six-day pause in fighting, Israeli hostages were exchanged for Palestinian prisoners, but this temporary cessation of conflict has not alleviated the ongoing pressure on Netanyahu to agree to a long-term cease-fire agreement.

Accepting such an agreement would mean abandoning hopes of dismantling Hamas and its leadership in Gaza, a goal that Netanyahu has repeatedly vowed to achieve. International organizations and even the U.S. are urging Israel to consider a long-term solution to the conflict, further complicating the situation for Netanyahu.

Netanyahu’s government is now at a critical juncture, with more hawkish members advocating for a continuation of the military campaign against Hamas. The threat of the coalition government collapsing looms over Netanyahu if he agrees to another cease-fire extension or a more permanent truce agreement. In such a scenario, an election would be inevitable, with current polls suggesting a potential loss for Netanyahu.

The situation in the region remains tense, with both Israel and Hamas unwilling to back down. The international community continues to closely monitor developments, hoping for a resolution that will bring lasting peace to the region.

