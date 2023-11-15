Frequently Asked Questions

New Leadership Needed in Israel Amidst Rising Public Anger

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing a mounting backlash from within his own country after the recent Hamas attack in Jerusalem. Angry protesters have taken to the streets, demanding his resignation. A recent poll conducted by an Israeli news station revealed that a staggering 76% of respondents want Netanyahu to step down. Many blame him for the security failures that allowed the terror rampage by Hamas to occur.

Protesters outside Netanyahu’s residence have been vocal in their criticism. One protester, Moshe Radman, expressed his frustration at Netanyahu’s repeated lies and called for his immediate resignation. “A leader needs to prioritize our soldiers and our country, not himself,” Radman stated.

Even before the Hamas attack, Netanyahu was already facing increasing anger for his attempts to undermine the independence of the Israeli Supreme Court and the corruption charges he has been battling since 2016. Additionally, his self-promotion as “mister security” in campaign videos has drawn widespread criticism.

The Oct 7 attack, which resulted in the hostage-taking of 241 individuals, marked one of the biggest security failures in Israel in decades. However, Netanyahu has yet to apologize or take responsibility for the lapses leading up to the incident. Tal Schneider, a political correspondent for The Times of Israel, believes Netanyahu’s reluctance to accept responsibility stems from his desire to avoid any record of accountability.

Netanyahu has maintained his grip on power through a strong, loyal support base and his political astuteness. Despite drawing comparisons to former US President Donald Trump, he has been regarded as a more sophisticated politician. Nevertheless, the recent wave of protests and the overwhelming public sentiment indicates that Netanyahu’s political career may be in jeopardy.

Protest leader Moshe Radman expressed the sentiment shared by many: “Our country and our people deserve better. Enough is enough.” It remains to be seen whether Netanyahu will have sufficient political capital to weather the storm of public anger in the next election.

