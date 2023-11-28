The Israeli Prime Minister Denies Funding Hamas Amidst Accusations

In a recent interview, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has firmly refuted allegations that he allowed Qatar to fund and strengthen the militant group Hamas. Netanyahu dismissed these claims as “ridiculous” and asserted that he did not intend to build up Hamas. Instead, he emphasized that Israel’s actions, including going to war with Hamas, were aimed at weakening the organization rather than supporting it.

Netanyahu’s opponents, however, argue that his government actively boosted Hamas by allowing Qatar to channel significant financial resources to the Gaza Strip. They claim that this approach was part of a divisive strategy to play Hamas against the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank. Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert is among those who support this viewpoint, stating that Israel sought to downgrade the Palestinian Authority while strengthening Hamas.

Responding to these allegations, Netanyahu clarified that the influx of Qatari money into Gaza was primarily intended to prevent a humanitarian crisis. He emphasized that successive Israeli governments allowed the funds to flow to avoid a collapse in basic services and address pressing humanitarian needs. The ultimate goal, according to Netanyahu, was to weaken and degrade Hamas, rather than strengthen it.

Presently, Israel and Hamas are operating under a precarious truce, allowing for the release of some hostages. However, attention has shifted toward the future and the implications of the truce’s expiration. Netanyahu reiterated that Israel would honor its side of the agreement as long as Hamas does the same. However, he maintained that the ultimate objective remains the destruction of Hamas, given the group’s intentions to repeat acts of violence.

Looking ahead, Netanyahu outlined a two-pronged approach towards Gaza. First, there would be an effort to demilitarize the region, ensuring that it no longer poses a threat to Israel’s security. Second, there would be a focus on de-radicalization, aiming to address the underlying ideologies that fuel extremism within Gaza.

