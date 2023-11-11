Turkey and Israel Seek to Strengthen Relations with New Initiatives

In a historic meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the leaders discussed the potential for normalizing relations between their countries. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, signaling a significant step towards improved ties.

Erdogan expressed his support for the Biden administration’s efforts to broker an Israeli-Saudi deal, emphasizing the potential for reducing tensions in the region. Both leaders also agreed to coordinate future visits, with Erdogan expressing his interest in visiting Israel to pray at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, marking the 100-year anniversary of the Turkish Republic’s founding.

During their meeting, the leaders addressed various issues, including Israeli-Palestinian relations and the importance of cooperation in energy, technology, innovation, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

This meeting reflects a notable shift in Erdogan’s stance towards Israel. In his address to the United Nations General Assembly, he refrained from condemning Israel and showed limited support for the Palestinians. Erdogan emphasized that a resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is vital for peace in the Middle East and expressed his commitment to supporting the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights under international law.

The warming of ties between Turkey and Israel has been evident over the past year. Erdogan previously received Israeli high-level officials, including President Isaac Herzog, in Ankara, and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with the Turkish leader. Last year, former Prime Minister Yair Lapid also held a meeting with Erdogan during the General Assembly.

However, it is important to acknowledge the rocky history between the two countries. Ties deteriorated following the 2010 Israeli commando raid on the Mavi Marmara ship, which resulted in the deaths of 10 Turkish activists. Both leaders exchanged strong criticisms, including allegations of genocide. Diplomatic relations suffered in the subsequent years, leading to the withdrawal of ambassadors from both countries.

Nonetheless, Erdogan’s recent openness to rapprochement, coupled with Israel’s desire for improved regional relations, has paved the way for potential reconciliation. The renewal of diplomatic ties between Turkey and Israel last year laid the foundation for further dialogue and cooperation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What was discussed during the meeting between Erdogan and Netanyahu?

– The leaders discussed the potential for normalizing relations between Turkey and Israel, as well as issues related to Israeli-Palestinian relations and cooperation in various fields, including energy, technology, innovation, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

2. What is the significance of Erdogan’s address to the United Nations General Assembly?

– Erdogan’s speech showed a shift in his stance towards Israel, as he refrained from condemning the country and expressed limited support for the Palestinians. This indicates a potential improvement in relations between Turkey and Israel.

3. What led to the deterioration of ties between Turkey and Israel?

– Ties worsened following the 2010 Israeli commando raid on the Mavi Marmara ship, resulting in the deaths of Turkish activists. Both leaders exchanged strong criticisms, leading to the withdrawal of ambassadors from both countries.

4. Is there hope for reconciliation between Turkey and Israel?

– Yes, there is potential for reconciliation between the two countries. Erdogan’s recent openness to rapprochement and Israel’s desire for improved regional relations have created opportunities for dialogue and cooperation.

Sources:

– The Times of Israel: [insert link]