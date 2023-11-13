Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu Stands Firm on Protecting Civilians in Gaza Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is steadfastly defending Israel’s commitment to minimizing civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict with Hamas. While facing increased international pressure over the rising Palestinian death toll, Netanyahu maintains that his nation has taken aggressive measures to ensure the safety of civilians.

Rejecting calls for a ceasefire, Netanyahu draws parallels to the fight against Nazi Germany and emphasizes the importance of moving civilians out of harm’s way. He highlights Hamas’ efforts to keep civilians within danger zone as an obstacle in safeguarding them.

Addressing concerns about the evacuation of hospitals that allegedly serve as Hamas command centers, Netanyahu acknowledges the need to tread carefully but insists that terrorists should not be granted immunity. He explains that Israel is actively involved in creating safe corridors and designated routes to safely evacuate hospitals and civilians from the conflict zones.

Netanyahu appeals to the American audience, asking them to imagine how the United States would respond if faced with a similar terrorist rampage. He paints a grim picture, citing the magnitude of the attacks and the destruction caused by rockets falling on cities.

Drawing historical comparisons, Netanyahu references the Battle of civilization against barbarism, drawing attention to the importance of victory in preventing the spreading of violence beyond the Middle East. He highlights the horrors perpetrated on Jews by Hamas and emphasizes the need to defeat the militant group.

While there is mounting international pressure to support a plan for a Palestinian-led governance of Gaza unified with the West Bank, Netanyahu remains focused on demilitarizing and deradicalizing the Gaza Strip. He criticizes the Palestinian Authority for failing to take action to curb aggression from Hamas.

Despite a decline in his domestic approval ratings and questions regarding security failures under his watch, Netanyahu believes that now is not the time to address those issues. He prioritizes uniting the country and pursuing victory as the primary goal.

