New Government Demands Action as Thousands March in Jerusalem

In a powerful show of solidarity, an estimated 30,000 people took to the streets of Jerusalem to demand that the government take immediate action in response to the ongoing Hamas hostage crisis. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the crowd, declaring that all members of the terrorist group are “dead men walking.” The demonstration, which culminated outside Netanyahu’s office, was led by the loved ones of the hostages, who carried signs displaying photos of their missing relatives.

Frustration and anger were palpable among the grieving family members, many of whom expressed their disappointment with the government’s handling of the situation. Organizers vowed to continue their efforts until each hostage is brought home safely. They called on the War Cabinet to meet with them and emphasized their desire for direct communication with decision makers rather than relying on media reports.

The protest also drew attention from Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid, who joined the demonstrators. Lapid has been critical of Netanyahu’s approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict and even called for the prime minister’s immediate resignation. The presence of a prominent opposition figure further highlights the widespread concern and demands for action.

Meanwhile, Hamas spokesperson Abu Obaida announced in a video address that the group had lost contact with some of the factions responsible for guarding the hostages. The fate of the captives remains uncertain, although Hamas expressed readiness to release 70 hostages in exchange for a five-day truce. However, negotiations on the hostages reportedly stalled, leaving their release uncertain for now.

In a tragic turn of events, reports emerged of an alleged attack on a UN-run school in Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp. While the incident is still under investigation, the footage documented the devastating aftermath, with buildings reduced to rubble and bodies strewn across the site. The UN Palestinian refugee agency described the attack as horrifying, calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

As tension escalates, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shared that they are intensifying their operations in the Gaza Strip. The military reported eliminating a significant number of terrorists and targeting their infrastructure in response to attacks on IDF troops. Additionally, the IDF retaliated by striking several Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon following attacks on northern Israel.

The unfolding events have caused chaos in Gaza City, with patients and families attempting to evacuate Al-Shifa Hospital. Many were forced to flee on foot, while a small group of doctors remained behind to care for the most vulnerable patients who could not be relocated.

The situation remains volatile, with the government under increasing pressure to address the hostage crisis and cease the violence, both internally and internationally. The demands for action and accountability continue to grow as thousands of individuals rally in the streets, united in their desperation for a resolution.

