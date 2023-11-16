Netanyahu Takes Responsibility for Diplomatic Setback with Libya

In a surprising turn of events, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has taken full responsibility for the recent diplomatic setback between Israel and Libya. The disclosure of a secret meeting between Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and his Libyan counterpart, Najla Mangoush, has caused a significant backlash in Tripoli, prompting Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah to take action.

In a recent interview with Cypriot TV station ANT1, Netanyahu stated, “I hold myself accountable for not establishing proper protocols within our government. Meetings of this nature should have been approved and authorized by my office. Furthermore, any public announcements should have also gone through my office for clearance.”

The Libyan public has expressed strong opposition to any form of connection with Israel, as the country does not officially recognize the nation and has a deep-rooted pro-Palestinian sentiment. The revelations of the meeting have ignited protests in Tripoli and led to the dismissal of Najla Mangoush from her position.

Analysts speculate that Libyan leaders, including al-Dbeibah, have been attempting to foster relations with Israel to garner support from the United States. With the US prioritizing Arab-Israeli relations, Libya hopes to gain political leverage in the country’s internal strife.

On the other hand, Israel has been discreetly pursuing discussions with potential Arab and Muslim partners in the hopes of forging more comprehensive alliances. To Netanyahu’s credit, he acknowledged that the mishandling of the Cohen-Mangoush meeting was an exception to the rule.

In a recent social media post, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen defended his ministry’s approach, emphasizing that they have always worked diligently, employing both overt and covert channels, to strengthen Israel’s foreign relations.

As Israel and Libya navigate this diplomatic misstep, it remains to be seen how both nations will proceed in rebuilding trust and reestablishing open lines of communication.

