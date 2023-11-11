Netanyahu Alters Statement on Hamas Attack, Focuses on National Unity

In a recent development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has modified his earlier comment regarding the alleged connection between a protest among army reservists and the Hamas attack last month. While some news outlets reported that Netanyahu suggested examining whether the protests influenced Hamas’ motivation, he later clarified his stance and emphasized the unity of the nation.

Rather than attributing the attack to internal disputes, Netanyahu now asserts that Hamas instigated the war solely with the intention of causing harm to the Israeli people. He affirmed that Hamas’ actions were unjustifiable, pledging to eliminate the terrorist organization. Netanyahu stressed the importance of unity in overcoming this challenge and securing victory together.

This clarification followed public backlash and criticism from Benny Gantz, a member of the opposition who joined Netanyahu’s war cabinet as part of an emergency government. Gantz argued that shifting blame during a time of war undermines the nation’s strength and resilience.

The backlash against Netanyahu’s initial comment also manifested in protests outside his residence, where demonstrators voiced their outrage over the failures that allowed the Hamas attack to occur. Chanting “Jail Now!” and expressing their frustration, the protestors expressed their discontent with the current political and security leadership. This public display of anger correlated with a recent poll indicating that a significant majority of Israelis believe Netanyahu should resign.

As the situation continues to unfold, the focus remains on national unity and the determination to hold Hamas accountable for its aggression. The clarification by Netanyahu highlights the importance of solidarity in the face of adversity.

