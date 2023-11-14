Netanyahu’s Bold Declaration: Achieving Victory on Multiple Fronts

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz delivered a powerful message during a joint press conference held on Saturday evening. The image that captured the attention of social media displayed Netanyahu standing alone, while Gallant and Gantz stood together, symbolizing a unified front. This visual representation spoke volumes about their collective resolve.

In his address, Netanyahu began by expressing his solidarity with the families of those who had been abducted, gone missing, or tragically lost their lives. He emphasized that the ongoing battle against Hamas-ISIS had one objective: victory. His words conveyed a resolute commitment to eliminating Hamas and securing the safe return of all abductees.

Netanyahu went on to provide a significant update on the military operations, announcing that Gaza City had been effectively encircled. Israeli forces had made substantial progress, advancing to the outskirts of Shifa Hospital and successfully neutralizing numerous terrorists in the area. This development marked a major blow to Hamas and demonstrated that they were rapidly losing control over the northern Gaza Strip.

The prime minister emphasized that Hamas had no place to hide and reaffirmed Israel’s unwavering determination to continue the offensive until absolute victory was achieved. Netanyahu declared, “Every single member of Hamas is mortal; they have nowhere to run. We will persist with unwavering strength.”

Furthermore, Netanyahu made it clear that Israel was prepared on multiple fronts, including the northern border. He highlighted ongoing airstrikes and ground operations against terrorist targets. Addressing Hezbollah directly, he warned against any imprudent decisions, stressing that their involvement in the conflict would seal Lebanon’s fate. Netanyahu underscored Israel’s readiness to combat terrorism not only in the immediate vicinity but also in regions like the Red Sea and Syria, where necessary.

