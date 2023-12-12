Netanyahu and Biden at Odds over Gaza’s Future: A New Perspective

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently acknowledged that he and President Biden have differing views on the future of Gaza after the conflict with Hamas. While expressing gratitude for the United States’ support during Israel’s war efforts, Netanyahu revealed that he engaged in intensive discussions with President Biden regarding Israel’s post-war plans for Gaza.

The prime minister made it clear that there is a disagreement between the two leaders when it comes to envisioning “the day after Hamas.” Netanyahu emphasized his intention to prevent Israel from repeating the mistakes of the failed Oslo Accords, which had initially aimed to bring peace between Israeli and Palestinian leaders in the 1990s but ultimately failed and empowered terrorists to reject peaceful resolutions.

Netanyahu seemed to reject the suggestion made by the United States for the Palestinian Authority to take control of Gaza once Hamas, the current ruling organization, is defeated. Referring to a recent deadly Hamas attack in Israel, Netanyahu reiterated that the current Palestinian officials have no place in leading Gaza’s future.

Israel firmly believes that it should be responsible for the “demilitarization” and “deradicalization” of the Gaza Strip, which has suffered immense devastation during the war. On the other hand, the Biden administration has recommended that the Palestinian Authority play a role in the reconstruction process in Gaza.

The Israeli prime minister has consistently asserted that no foreign powers should dictate Israel’s plan for Gaza’s future. He has proposed that Israel alone should be accountable for ensuring peace in the region and maintaining a security presence there for an indefinite period.

Netanyahu’s comments have faced criticism from Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid, who accused the prime minister of prioritizing political interests over working towards a solution with foreign allies. Lapid condemned Netanyahu’s alleged comparison of the failed Oslo Accords with the recent terrorist attack, suggesting that the prime minister’s motives were to deflect responsibility, shift blame, and incite hatred.

While international pressure mounts on Israel, particularly regarding the death toll in Gaza, Israel Defense Forces revealed that friendly fire incidents have resulted in the deaths of at least 13 soldiers, mistakenly identified as Hamas members. The total number of Israeli soldiers killed in the region during the conflict stands at 104.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s civilian population continues to suffer as the war rages on, with widespread destruction of buildings. Satellite images show that nearly one-fifth of the structures in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed. Amidst this ongoing conflict, the IDF successfully recovered the bodies of two hostages, including Warrant Officer Ziv Dado and Eden Zacharia, who was abducted during a festival on October 7.

As the situation unfolds, it is evident that Netanyahu and Biden hold contrasting views on the future of Gaza. While Israel asserts its sovereignty and desire for a controlled rehabilitation process, the Biden administration promotes a role for the Palestinian Authority. The final outcome remains uncertain, but it is clear that discussions between the two leaders will need to continue with the goal of reaching an agreement beneficial to all parties involved.

