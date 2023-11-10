Delays to Net Zero Targets: Perspectives from the Automotive Industry

As the government faces delays in achieving key net zero targets, opinions among automotive industry experts are varied. In an attempt to gather insights from professionals on the ground, our team visited a car garage in Birmingham to gauge their thoughts on the matter.

Chloe Hudson, a 25-year-old mechanic, acknowledges the positive impact of a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars on the environment and climate change. However, she raises an important concern regarding the potential financial burden on vehicle owners. When faced with a costly repair, she wonders if people would be willing and able to spend thousands of pounds on their vehicles. Spare parts for hybrid and electric cars, she notes, can be quite expensive, which may make them unaffordable for many individuals. Hybrid batteries alone can range from £6,000 to £10,000 in price.

Steve Todd, another mechanic at the garage, believes that the industry is not fully prepared to make the switch to electric vehicles just yet. According to him, their garage is one of the few that currently service and maintain such vehicles. Finding garages equipped to handle hybrid and electric cars remains a challenge for vehicle owners. Considering this perspective, Todd sees a delay in the ban as a pragmatic decision.

FAQ:

Q: What are net zero targets?

A: Net zero targets refer to the goal of achieving a balance between greenhouse gas emissions produced and greenhouse gas emissions removed or offset from the atmosphere.

Q: What is a cost-of-living crisis?

A: A cost-of-living crisis refers to a situation where the average cost of essential goods and services, such as housing, healthcare, and transportation, rises significantly, making them unaffordable for many individuals or households.

Q: What are hybrid and electric cars?

A: Hybrid cars are vehicles that combine an internal combustion engine with an electric motor, while electric cars run entirely on electricity stored in rechargeable batteries.

Q: Why are spare parts for hybrid and electric cars expensive?

A: Spare parts for hybrid and electric cars can be expensive due to their specialized technology and relative scarcity compared to traditional petrol or diesel vehicle parts.

Source: BBC News