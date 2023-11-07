Marrakech Hit by Devastating Earthquake, Urgent International Aid Needed

Morocco’s ancient city of Marrakech was struck by a powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake, resulting in over 2,000 casualties and causing extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure. This earthquake, the deadliest in the country in six decades, has left families terrified and desperate for assistance as rescue operations race against time to save trapped victims in remote mountain villages near the epicenter.

The historic city of Marrakech, a popular tourist destination, has been severely affected. Many families spent the night outdoors, fearing aftershocks, while damaged and collapsed buildings have forced residents to stay away from the tightly-packed medieval-era center and its surrounding walls. The walled old city, or medina, has suffered extensive damage, impacting communities and religious structures alike.

Villages in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains, nearest to the quake’s epicenter, witnessed scenes of destruction and despair. Homes made of mud bricks crumbled, burying residents underneath and leaving roads blocked by boulders. Aerial footage revealed flattened villages reduced to rubble, leaving survivors devastated and in need of immediate assistance.

Rescue operations are underway, with search teams working tirelessly to retrieve the injured and recover bodies. The golden period of the first 72 hours after the earthquake is crucial for finding survivors before their conditions rapidly deteriorate. International support and solidarity are vital, especially due to the remote nature of these towns and villages.

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has established a relief services commission to provide care, housing, and food to those affected. However, urgent international aid is necessary to address the scale of the disaster and provide critical support to the affected communities.

Leaders from around the world have expressed their condolences to Morocco and pledged to offer assistance during this difficult time. The importance of collaboration and mobilization cannot be understated as Morocco faces the immense challenge of recovering from this devastating earthquake.