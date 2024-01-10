Controversial Spiritual Leader Arrested on Allegations of Rape and Disappearances

In a shocking development, Nepali police have arrested Ram Bahadur Bomjan, a spiritual leader revered by his followers as the “Buddha Boy,” on charges of rape and disappearances at his ashrams. Bomjan gained notoriety in his youth when his devotees claimed that he could meditate without water, food, or sleep for months on end.

The 33-year-old guru, who had been evading authorities for several years, was apprehended in Kathmandu after a warrant was issued for his alleged rape of a minor at an ashram in Sarlahi. During the arrest, police discovered large sums of cash, including 30 million Nepali rupees ($225,000) and $22,500 in foreign currency in Bomjan’s possession.

Accusations of abuse and misconduct against Bomjan span over a decade. Numerous complaints were filed against him in 2010, with the guru claiming that he resorted to physical violence against his followers because they disrupted his meditation. In 2018, an 18-year-old nun accused him of rape at a monastery.

Furthermore, in the following year, four devotees from one of Bomjan’s ashrams went missing, prompting an investigation by the police. The whereabouts of these individuals remain unknown, and the possibility of their disappearance being classified as murder cannot be determined until more information is gathered.

Prior to eluding authorities, Bomjan continued to amass a significant following, even as allegations mounted against him. Tens of thousands of people flocked to witness his supposed miraculous acts of meditation deep in the jungle. During his adolescence, Bomjan went missing for nine months, causing Buddhist monks to hold a continuous vigil, praying for his safe return.

