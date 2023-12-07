New Developments in Nepali Recruitment for the Russian Army

Amidst ongoing conflict and the search for new troops, the recent arrest of twelve individuals in Nepal for involvement in the smuggling of young men to join Russia’s army has brought attention to the role of fighters from impoverished Asian countries. The suspects allegedly charged each person up to $9,000 to facilitate their entry into Russia on tourist visas, according to Kathmandu police. While the exact number of Nepalis serving in the Russian army remains unknown, estimates place the figure in the hundreds.

Despite Nepal’s ban on its citizens joining foreign armies, reports suggest that individuals are still flying to Russia to enlist. The lure of money and visa residency has driven scores of people to sign up every week. Some of these individuals have been injured in combat and are receiving treatment in Russian hospitals.

Nepal’s status as one of the world’s poorest nations, with approximately 40% of its population living below the poverty line, contributes to the appeal of serving in foreign armies for monetary gains. Although exceptions exist for ethnic Gurkha soldiers to join the Indian and British armies, enforcing the ban on foreign enlistment is challenging.

While there is currently “no proof” of direct Russian involvement in the recruitment of Nepali mercenaries, Nepali police have contacted their Russian counterparts and have written an official letter urging Moscow to cease the use of Nepali soldiers. It remains to be seen how Russia will respond to this request.

Authorities suspect that brokers arranging for the mercenaries’ travel to Russia may be exploiting routes through India or Dubai to avoid questioning at Nepali airports. The Nepali police have sought assistance from Indian authorities in their investigation.

The recent request from Nepal for the repatriation of the bodies of six mercenaries killed in combat has not yet seen progress. The victims’ families are also seeking compensation and assistance in bringing back the bodies. However, the bodies have reportedly been buried by the Russian military, making negotiations challenging.

In addition to serving in the Russian army, Ukrainian news outlets have reported that an unknown number of Nepalis are also fighting alongside Ukrainian forces. Whether these Nepali mercenaries are sending money back to their families in Nepal remains unclear. However, remittances are vital for many families in rural Nepal, with approximately 3.5 million Nepalis working abroad, primarily in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and India.

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine persists, both nations have resorted to recruiting mercenaries from various countries, including Georgia, Syria, Libya, and now Nepal. The motivations behind individuals’ decisions to join foreign armies are multifaceted, influenced by economic opportunities, geopolitical circumstances, and personal aspirations.

