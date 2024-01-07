Nepal Suspends Permits for Citizens to Serve in Russian Army after Tragic Loss in Ukraine Conflict

Nepal has made the decision to temporarily halt the issuance of permits for its citizens to work in the Russian army, following the devastating news of 10 Nepali soldiers losing their lives while serving in the war-torn region of Ukraine.

Expressing their concerns, the Nepali government has officially appealed to Russia, urging them to refrain from recruiting any more Nepali citizens into their armed forces. Additionally, they have requested adequate compensation for the families of those brave soldiers who tragically lost their lives defending their causes on Ukrainian soil.

Preliminary reports from the Nepali government state that around 200 of its citizens were already engaged as military personnel within the Russian army. Regrettably, it has been further disclosed that approximately 100 Nepalis are currently missing in the troubled region.

Renowned as Gurkhas, Nepali soldiers have earned a legendary status for their exemplary skills on the battlefield. Historically, they have served in the British and Indian armies under a trilateral agreement formed after India gained independence in 1947. Sadly, no such formal agreement exists between Nepal and Russia, specifically authorizing Nepali soldiers to participate in the ongoing conflict that has plagued Ukraine for nearly two years.

To work abroad, Nepali migrant workers must obtain official permission from the government. These permits not only grant them the necessary endorsements to pursue employment opportunities overseas but also serve to ensure their protection by enabling access to government support in emergency situations occurring outside the country. In the unfortunate event of their demise, these permits also secure compensation for their bereaved families.

While millions of Nepalis find employment as laborers in South Korea and the Middle East, more than 800 individuals were granted labor permits for non-military work in Russia within the past two years.

