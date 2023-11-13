Tragedy Strikes: remote western Nepal devastated by earthquake

In a devastating turn of events, a powerful earthquake has struck remote western Nepal, resulting in the loss of more than 100 lives. The rugged districts of Jajarkot and West Rukum, located 500km west of Kathmandu, are now the epicenter of rescue efforts, where security forces have been deployed to aid in the recovery process.

The impact of the earthquake was felt far beyond its origin, with strong tremors reaching the Nepalese capital and neighboring cities in India, including Delhi. This natural disaster has left over 150 casualties in its wake, with more than 100 people sustaining injuries and seeking medical treatment. The region’s hospital in Jajarkot is overwhelmed by the influx of wounded individuals.

The earthquake struck with such force that hundreds of mud houses were completely destroyed, leaving residents frightened and seeking solace outdoors. In the aftermath of the initial quake, three additional tremors were felt within an hour, causing further panic and prompting many to spend the night outside, fearing more quakes and potential damage to their homes.

Heart-wrenching images of collapsed buildings and people digging through rubble to rescue survivors have flooded social media and local news outlets. The full extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained, but relief organizations, including Unicef Nepal, are mobilizing to assess the situation and provide aid to affected children and families.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, deeply saddened by the loss of lives and property, has personally visited the affected region to oversee rescue and relief operations. However, these efforts are being hindered by landslides that have blocked roads, making it challenging to gather information from remote areas. The police chief of Jajarkot district shared the difficulties faced in obtaining a comprehensive overview of the situation due to the cold weather and darkness.

Nepal is no stranger to seismic activity, as it is situated along the Himalayas. In 2015, the country experienced two catastrophic earthquakes, resulting in the deaths of 9,000 individuals and injuring over 22,000. The damage caused was extensive, with hundreds of thousands of homes destroyed or damaged, and iconic landmarks, including UNESCO world heritage sites, left in ruins.

As the affected communities strive to recover from this latest tragedy, our thoughts and prayers go out to all those impacted by the earthquake.