Strong Earthquake Hits Nepal, Leaving 69 Dead and Dozens Injured

A powerful earthquake struck the western area of Jajarkot in Nepal, resulting in the loss of at least 69 lives and leaving dozens injured. Witnesses report that houses in the region collapsed, while buildings as far away as New Delhi, India, felt the tremors. The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.4 by Nepal’s National Seismological Centre, was later downgraded to a magnitude 5.7 by the German Research Centre for Geosciences and pegged at magnitude 5.6 by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the earthquake is located in Jajarkot, a hilly district with a population of 190,000, which has made it challenging for officials to establish contact and provide immediate assistance. Harish Chandra Sharma, an official from Jajarkot, confirmed that 34 people lost their lives in the district, while neighboring Rukum West district reported at least 35 deaths. Efforts to reach affected areas have been hindered by blocked roads due to dry landslides triggered by the earthquake.

Rescue and search teams are working diligently to clear the routes and reach those in need. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and property and has ordered security agencies to initiate rescue and relief operations. At least 20 injured individuals have been rushed to the hospital, according to district official Suresh Sunar.

Videos shared on social media revealed collapsed facades of multi-storied brick houses and residents fleeing their homes. Tremors were felt in neighboring districts and as far as Kathmandu and New Delhi. It is a haunting reminder of the 2015 earthquakes in Nepal that claimed the lives of approximately 9,000 people and caused widespread destruction.

As the affected region grapples with the aftermath of this latest tragedy, the focus remains on providing aid, medical assistance, and support to those in need. Efforts are underway to assess the extent of the damage and provide relief to the affected communities.