Nepal Implements TikTok Ban to Safeguard Social Harmony

Nepal has taken the decision to ban the popular video-sharing platform TikTok, citing concerns about its impact on social harmony. The move comes after Nepal recently introduced a new rule that requires social media companies to establish liaison offices within the country. This ban follows similar actions taken by other countries, including India, Montana in the United States, and even the UK Parliament.

Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma, explained that the ban was necessary due to the platform’s dissemination of malicious content. She emphasized that the ban would be enforced immediately, with telecom authorities directed to implement the decision. However, Gagan Thapa, a senior leader of Nepali Congress, expressed reservations about the government’s decision, suggesting that it infringed upon freedom of expression. Thapa urged officials to focus on regulating the platform instead.

TikTok has faced scrutiny globally over concerns about data security and potential ties to the Chinese government. Despite its parent company, ByteDance, vehemently denying these allegations, authorities worldwide have raised questions about the platform’s privacy practices. TikTok has not yet commented on the recent ban imposed by Nepal.

While TikTok may not have the same user base as Facebook and Instagram, its popularity among young people surpasses that of its competitors. In Nepal, over the past four years, more than 1,600 cybercrime cases related to TikTok have been registered. A report by BBC Media Action on media usage in Nepal reveals that TikTok ranks as the third most widely used platform in the country. Although YouTube and Facebook are favored by internet users of all age groups, TikTok enjoys considerable popularity among the younger demographic, with more than 80% of social media users between the ages of 16 and 24 engaging with the platform.

Nepal is not the only country taking action against TikTok. Pakistan has temporarily banned the app on several occasions since October 2020, and Indonesia recently shut down TikTok’s online shopping service.

