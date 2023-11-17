Nepal Takes a Stand Against TikTok: Exploring the Disruption to Social Harmony

Nepal has recently made the decision to ban TikTok, one of the world’s most popular short video apps, citing concerns about its impact on social structures within the country. The move follows in the footsteps of other countries, such as India, that have implemented restrictions or outright bans on TikTok due to similar concerns.

Rekha Sharma, Nepal’s Minister of Communication and Information Technology, highlighted the disruptive nature of TikTok, stating that it has had a negative impact on social harmony and the fabric of Nepali families and communities. This decision, made by the cabinet, aims to address these concerns and protect the well-being and unity of the nation.

While the exact details of the disruption caused by TikTok in Nepal are not specified, the ban reflects a growing global trend of increasing scrutiny over the app’s influence. With its parent company, Bytedance, being a Chinese tech giant, concerns about data privacy and national security have been raised in various countries.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Nepal has taken action against Chinese-owned apps. Reuters reported that over 1,600 cybercrime cases related to TikTok had been registered within the past four years in Nepal. This surge in cases has contributed to the rising demand for stronger control over the app.

Some countries, including the United States and members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, have also placed restrictions on TikTok usage, particularly on devices issued to government workers. The concerns raised by these countries, including Australia, Britain, Canada, and New Zealand, revolve around potential risks to national security and data privacy.

As governments continue to grapple with the social and security implications of apps like TikTok, questions surrounding their regulation and impact on society arise. While some argue for stricter control and even outright bans, others emphasize the importance of fostering digital inclusion and responsible usage.

