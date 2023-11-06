Remembering Zoleka Mandela: A Legacy of Activism and Resilience

Tragically, at the age of 43, Zoleka Mandela, a prominent writer and activist, has passed away. The Nelson Mandela Foundation expressed its heartfelt condolences to the Mandela family on this devastating loss. Zoleka Mandela, the grandchild of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Mandela, was known for her unwavering commitment to healthcare and justice, and for raising awareness about cancer prevention.

Throughout her life, Zoleka Mandela dedicated herself to breaking down the stigma surrounding cancer. Her work in this field will continue to inspire us all. She was a fierce advocate for those affected by the disease, sharing her own battle against cancer in a powerful and detailed manner.

Zoleka’s recent struggles with metastatic cancer were shared in an emotional statement posted on her Instagram account. She had been undergoing ongoing treatment for cancers that had spread to various parts of her body, including her hip, liver, lung, pelvis, brain, and spinal cord. The statement also mentioned significant disease progression and complications revealed in recent scans.

Surrounded by loved ones, Zoleka passed away on the evening of September 25th. The Mandela family expressed their gratitude to the medical team who took care of her during her treatment.

As we remember Zoleka Mandela, we honor her legacy as an advocate, writer, and activist. She leaves behind a profound impact on the fight against cancer and a reminder of the need for continued efforts to eradicate this disease. Our thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time.

Hamba kahle, Zoleka. We will always remember you and the indelible mark you made on the world.